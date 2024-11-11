NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Decreased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,980 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.9 %

NKE opened at $77.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.48.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

