NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Daiwa America cut NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.48.

Get NIKE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $75.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 98,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 352,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.