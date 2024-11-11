NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050–0.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
NioCorp Developments Stock Performance
NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NioCorp Developments will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.
