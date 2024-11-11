NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 117.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,269 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 62,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in NiSource by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.00 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Several research firms have commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

