NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Invests $216,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $399,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 255.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

