Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 417.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Nkarta Stock Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.48. 793,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,437. The company has a market capitalization of $245.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 38.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,805,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP grew its position in Nkarta by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,966,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 405,753 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 912,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at about $9,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

