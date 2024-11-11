NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) vs. Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Financial Analysis

NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NKGen Biotech and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -479.36% Relay Therapeutics N/A -45.75% -40.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.7% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 115.80 -$82.94 million ($5.08) -0.05 Relay Therapeutics $10.01 million 82.43 -$341.97 million ($2.61) -2.36

This table compares NKGen Biotech and Relay Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NKGen Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NKGen Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NKGen Biotech and Relay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Relay Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90

Relay Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.22, suggesting a potential upside of 244.52%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats NKGen Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of GDC-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

