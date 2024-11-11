Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $255.00 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $255.00 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $294.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.16.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $271.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $193.15 and a one year high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

