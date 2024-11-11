Northcoast Research Upgrades Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to “Buy”

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

NYSE:WGO opened at $61.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.67 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.52 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,876,110.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 2,500 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.52 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,953 shares in the company, valued at $15,876,110.56. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 69.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

