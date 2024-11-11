Northland Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Price

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $365.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AXON. Barclays raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.83.

Shares of AXON opened at $612.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 158.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $216.73 and a one year high of $612.00.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,449,733.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at $37,449,733.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,172 shares of company stock valued at $136,270,842 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

