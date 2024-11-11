Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27,164 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,525,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,493 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,371,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,251,000 after buying an additional 2,725,620 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,009,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,453,000 after acquiring an additional 218,714 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,921,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,847,000 after acquiring an additional 76,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,420,000 after acquiring an additional 84,284 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS DIHP traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 436,884 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

