Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,332 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 232,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $3,157,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 36,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,204. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

