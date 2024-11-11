Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $25.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 6.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $25,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,656. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

