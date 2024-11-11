Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 98,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,303. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

