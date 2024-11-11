Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $605,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $185,000. Avid Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 150.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 70,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 42,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,657.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.21. 186,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,437. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.