Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $927,000 Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 108,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.24. 96,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $35.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.