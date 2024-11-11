Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.6% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,699. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.60 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $255.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $119.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

