Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 632 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,916,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 116,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 27,163 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 110,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 76,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 61,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,372. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $58.46 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $384.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

