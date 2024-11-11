Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.33. The stock had a trading volume of 261,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day moving average is $160.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $180.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.