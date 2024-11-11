Nuvation Bio’s (NUVB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 9.9 %

NUVB opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $717.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvation Bio

In related news, Director Robert Mashal bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 913.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $33,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

