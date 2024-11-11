Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 361.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,072 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 359.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 59,405 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

