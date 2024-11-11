Ocugen’s (OCGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCGN. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Ocugen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ocugen by 2,760.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 725,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ocugen by 3,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 291,625 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

