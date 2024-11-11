OncoCyte (OCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,558.46%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
