OncoCyte (OCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,558.46%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,315,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,880,250.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,420,994.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Andrea S. James bought 33,670 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,315,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,880,250.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,244,405 shares in the company, valued at $18,420,994.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OCX

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.