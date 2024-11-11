Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Onestream alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Onestream

Onestream Stock Up 4.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onestream

Shares of NASDAQ OS traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. 1,529,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.81. Onestream has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth $92,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.