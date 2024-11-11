Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Onestream traded as high as $35.39 and last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 859996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

OS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onestream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter worth $338,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Onestream during the third quarter worth $425,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Onestream during the third quarter valued at about $569,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81.

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

