Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,202. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $176.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.90 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

