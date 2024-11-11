Opinicus Capital Inc. Acquires 74 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.2% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Applied Materials by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.7 %

AMAT stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,151. The company has a market cap of $155.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.94 and a 12 month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 17.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

