Opinicus Capital Inc. Buys 3,882 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.12.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

