Opinicus Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after purchasing an additional 672,941 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,165,000 after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,905,000 after purchasing an additional 78,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,906,000 after purchasing an additional 993,694 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average is $157.66. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.19%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

