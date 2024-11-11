Opinicus Capital Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Opinicus Capital Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,379.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 43.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after buying an additional 6,602,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,570,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,321,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,482,516. The firm has a market cap of $159.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

