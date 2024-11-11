Opinicus Capital Inc. Sells 39 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Opinicus Capital Inc. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $828,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 105.9% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock traded up $17.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $606.64. The stock had a trading volume of 563,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,278. The firm has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.53 and a 1-year high of $607.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $507.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.63.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total value of $3,826,245.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

