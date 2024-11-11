Opinicus Capital Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Opinicus Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,239,000 after acquiring an additional 61,420 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 195,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.02. 785,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $101.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

