Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $178.00 to $198.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.62.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $190.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.74. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $121.08 and a 52-week high of $193.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,808,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Owens Corning by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 20.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

