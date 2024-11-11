Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of PLMR stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.29. 60,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,631. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.44. Palomar has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palomar will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,806. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,814.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,806. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,986 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 1,634.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 167,435 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,946,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,996 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 339,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 90,010 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

