Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 2.1% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 200,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE IBM opened at $213.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $145.28 and a twelve month high of $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.02 and its 200 day moving average is $192.31.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.23%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.