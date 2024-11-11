Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $24,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after buying an additional 439,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period.

JEPI stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

