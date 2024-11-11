Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,241 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,568 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.42.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.