Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 73.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $106.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.