Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

