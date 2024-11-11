Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Melius lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.71.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $247.65 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $249.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

