Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,520 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $46,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $136.09 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

