Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,508,155,000 after buying an additional 143,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,097,000 after buying an additional 691,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,573,000 after acquiring an additional 851,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,966,000 after acquiring an additional 409,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,981,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388,149 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

