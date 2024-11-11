Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Holdings Trimmed by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 636,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,844,000 after purchasing an additional 710,370 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,886,000 after buying an additional 184,255 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,338,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 192,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364,025 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

PYCR stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,476.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

