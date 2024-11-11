PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lifted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $83.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $83.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

