Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 38.7% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 21,140 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,065 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.32. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,759.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Peabody Energy

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.