Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 802838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,628.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,628.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell bought 31,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $133,182.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at $133,182.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,717. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

