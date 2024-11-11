PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP opened at $165.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.