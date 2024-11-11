Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.60.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $233.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.37. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $179.64 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

