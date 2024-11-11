Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys New Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACA. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Arcosa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Arcosa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arcosa news, Director Steven J. Demetriou acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,001.10. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Demetriou bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $872,001.10. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ACA opened at $105.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.01. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

