Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $695.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $410.86 and a 52 week high of $709.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock worth $13,840,428 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

